Grand Island man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

OMAHA — Obsa Ahmed, a 29-year-old Grand Island man,, was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for failing to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

After serving his prison term, Ahmed will also be required to serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

SORNA, also known as the Adam Walsh Protection and Safety Act, requires that a convicted sex offender register in each jurisdiction where the offender resides, where the offender is employed, or where the offender is a student, and that the sex offender maintain current registrations.

Ahmed was required to register as a sex offender because he had been convicted of false imprisonment of a minor in 2017 in Wisconsin. This conviction required that Ahmed register as a sex offender for 15 years pursuant to federal law. This requirement included that he register in any other state to which he moved or was employed.

In April 2021 Ahmed moved to Grand Island from Wisconsin. Although he gained employment and remained in Nebraska, he did not register as a sex offender in the state of Nebraska.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.