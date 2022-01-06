Grand Island man gets prison for Kearney home burglary

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man is in prison after a Kearney homeowner’s security video caught him burglarizing their house.

Cody Erickson, 30, of Grand Island was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony burglary of a house in May in the 2300 block of Sixth Avenue. Judge Ryan Carson gave him 40 days credit for time already served.

Erickson pleaded no contest to the charge in November.

The sentence will be served after Erickson completes a three-year sentence for felony burglary from Hall County.

On May 29, Kearney Police responded to a report of a burglary where the homeowner had security video of the outside of the house that showed a man entering the house. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m.

The man then left the house around 7:45 a.m. out the same door he entered with a black camera bag containing cameras, Kindle notebooks, two Bluetooth speakers and a gold wedding ring with a one-half carat diamond, court records indicate.

The value of the items was $2,800.

Records don’t indicate if anyone was home at the time of the incident.