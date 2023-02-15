KEARNEY – A Grand Island man was found guilty during a jury trial for shooting a man in Kearney in May 2021.

A jury found Gino Liban, 20, guilty of felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was arrested in November 2021 without incident by the Grand Island Police Department.

The trial took place Feb. 13-14 in Buffalo County District Court. After reconvening 9 a.m. Tuesday, the jury began its deliberation at 10:03 a.m. and returned to the court at 11:16 a.m. with a unanimous guilty verdict for both charges.

Judge Ryan Carson modified Liban’s bond to $50,000 cash or surety. Liban’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14.

Court records detailing the incident are sealed; however, a Kearney Police Department news release outlines the case:

Around 2:15 a.m. on May 15, KPD officers were called to the 800 block of West 27th Street to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later officers received a call that a 20-year-old male had been admitted to the CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking around the 800 block of West 27th Street when he was approached by male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four-door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During the disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim once in the lower leg.

The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on Ninth Avenue in a light-colored four-door vehicle. The suspect was unable to be located the night of the shooting.