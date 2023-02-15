KEARNEY – A Grand Island man was found guilty during a jury trial for shooting a man in Kearney in May 2021.
A jury found Gino Liban, 20, guilty of felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was arrested in November 2021 without incident by the Grand Island Police Department.
The trial took place Feb. 13-14 in Buffalo County District Court. After reconvening 9 a.m. Tuesday, the jury began its deliberation at 10:03 a.m. and returned to the court at 11:16 a.m. with a unanimous guilty verdict for both charges.
Judge Ryan Carson modified Liban’s bond to $50,000 cash or surety. Liban’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14.
Court records detailing the incident are sealed; however, a Kearney Police Department news release outlines the case:
Around 2:15 a.m. on May 15, KPD officers were called to the 800 block of West 27th Street to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later officers received a call that a 20-year-old male had been admitted to the CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
People are also reading…
Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking around the 800 block of West 27th Street when he was approached by male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four-door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During the disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim once in the lower leg.
The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses reported following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on Ninth Avenue in a light-colored four-door vehicle. The suspect was unable to be located the night of the shooting.