Grand Island man faces jail after death of Chadron man

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man faces up to one year in jail after being convicted of the unintentional death of a Chadron man following a two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna in March.
Sergio Tinajero, 26, of Grand Island pleaded no contest earlier this week in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the 4:45 a.m. crash on U.S. Highway 2. The crash happened five miles east of Ravenna near the intersection of Highway 2 and Pawnee Road, and resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron who the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said died at the scene.
In exchange for Tinajero’s plea a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor, was dismissed by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Rademacher accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Tinajero. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Rademacher to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in December.
In the early morning hours of March 19 Tinajero was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west on Highway 2 when a sheriff’s office accident report says he crossing the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 Ford SUV driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, also of Grand Island. Deines was among the four other occupants in the SUV.