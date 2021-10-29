 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man faces jail after death of Chadron man
0 Comments
top story

Grand Island man faces jail after death of Chadron man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man faces up to one year in jail after being convicted of the unintentional death of a Chadron man following a two-vehicle crash east of Ravenna in March.

Sergio Tinajero, 26, of Grand Island pleaded no contest earlier this week in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the 4:45 a.m. crash on U.S. Highway 2. The crash happened five miles east of Ravenna near the intersection of Highway 2 and Pawnee Road, and resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron who the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said died at the scene.

In exchange for Tinajero’s plea a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor, was dismissed by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Rademacher accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Tinajero. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Rademacher to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in December.

In the early morning hours of March 19 Tinajero was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west on Highway 2 when a sheriff’s office accident report says he crossing the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 Ford SUV driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, also of Grand Island. Deines was among the four other occupants in the SUV.

Tinajero was the lone occupant in his vehicle.

All crash victims were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where they were treated, and later released.

Tinajero is free on bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID deaths rock Bangkok's famous food stalls

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man
Local News

Law enforcement continue to look for Elm Creek man

Christopher Loupin, 28, was last seen Nov. 17, 2019, at the 4 Seasons Campground north of the Elm Creek interchange. He is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall, brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home
Local News

John and Connie Beck think they nailed it for their Minden home

The smallest of details have a story in the home of John and Connie Beck of Minden. There’s a tiny coin purse in a shadow box that John’s grandmother gave to him when he was 7 or 8 years old. Two hats rest on top of the kitchen cabinets that belonged to his parents in the 1940s or ’50s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News