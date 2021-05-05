Grand Island Airport standoff suspect tried to see girl at Kearney High School; pilot praised

GRAND ISLAND - Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott praised the work of the pilot who removed a rifle from a private aircraft while the suspect was sleeping in the back of the plane Tuesday afternoon at Central Nebraska Region Airport.
The pilot took an AR-15 .223 and a bag from the plane before police were summoned.
He deserves kudos, “because he was the one that actually grabbed what ended up being the only weapon,” Elliott said. “That was great thinking on his part to do that.”
Two hours later, police arrested the suspect, Tyler Caudill of Phillips.
When police arrived, they didn’t know if Caudill had another weapon with him on the plane.
The AR-15 was not loaded. But police did find ammunition on the plane after Caudill was taken away. So if the pilot hadn’t removed the rifle, it’s possible that bullets could have been fired.
“Knowing what we know now after the fact, it definitely could have been a lot worse,” Elliott said Wednesday.
The two-engine jet was parked north of the air traffic control tower, on the general aviation ramp.
During the standoff, the tower was evacuated and the airport was shut down, said Mike Olson, the airport’s executive director.
The plane, owned by Menards, arrived in Grand Island Tuesday morning. The aircraft, which seats eight, was scheduled to depart Tuesday night. But as of Wednesday, the plane was at the airport, still being checked out.
Caudill, 19, tried to gain entry to Kearney High School on Monday. Reportedly, Caudill went to KHS to meet with a female student, said Sgt. Tony Cordova, Kearney Police Department investigations sergeant. Upon learning that Caudill allegedly had taken a family vehicle and rifle from his home, Kearney officials placed the school in lockout on Tuesday.
After Caudill was taken into custody, he admitted to police that his intent was to fly the aircraft.
Police observed Caudill sitting in the captain’s chair, donning headphones and manipulating switches, which is why the plane was being checked out Wednesday.
Caudill was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, attempted theft, resisting arrest and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Two canine units responded to the scene — one from the Grand Island Police Department and the other from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Both of the dogs were anxious to get into the plane to subdue the suspect, Elliott said.
When a subject is barricaded, sending in a canine is an option “because a dog is a less-than-lethal tool in our toolbox, so to speak,” he said. The same is true of the chemical irritants that were sent into the plane to get Caudill to surrender.
If the suspect hadn’t cooperated, it’s possible a dog would have been sent in, Elliott said.
Officers have a leash that’s 40 to 50 feet long. The leash is attached to the dog and once the animal grabs hold of a suspect, police drag the canine out, and the suspect along with him.
Elliott praised the “great teamwork by everybody” in the response to a potential barricaded gunman.
Local officers and the State Patrol work and train together, he said. They’ve had training sessions at the airport in the past.
Olson said both “airport personnel and the law enforcement agencies worked well together in this.”
It was “potentially a very serious situation,” he said.
The officers responded well and diffused the situation as well as they could have, Olson said.
He has “nothing but high praise” for their work.