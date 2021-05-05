Grand Island Airport standoff suspect tried to see girl at Kearney High School; pilot praised

The plane, owned by Menards, arrived in Grand Island Tuesday morning. The aircraft, which seats eight, was scheduled to depart Tuesday night. But as of Wednesday, the plane was at the airport, still being checked out.

Caudill, 19, tried to gain entry to Kearney High School on Monday. Reportedly, Caudill went to KHS to meet with a female student, said Sgt. Tony Cordova, Kearney Police Department investigations sergeant. Upon learning that Caudill allegedly had taken a family vehicle and rifle from his home, Kearney officials placed the school in lockout on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After Caudill was taken into custody, he admitted to police that his intent was to fly the aircraft.

Police observed Caudill sitting in the captain’s chair, donning headphones and manipulating switches, which is why the plane was being checked out Wednesday.

Caudill was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, attempted theft, resisting arrest and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Two canine units responded to the scene — one from the Grand Island Police Department and the other from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Both of the dogs were anxious to get into the plane to subdue the suspect, Elliott said.