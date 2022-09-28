Graczyk saying 'thanks' Kearney area with October customer event

KEARNEY — Graczyk Lawn & Landscape has planned a grand opening and customer appreciation event for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 20 at its Kearney shop at 1170 30th Ave.

The event will kick off with a ribbon cutting presented by the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. NebraskaLand Bank will be serving hamburgers and hotdogs while customers and vendors enjoy food, music and facility tours.

“I began mowing lawns when I was 14 years old and never would have thought we would have grown this company to what it is today,” said Josh Graczyk, co-owner of Graczyk Lawn & Landscape.

“I can’t thank our employees enough for their hard work, dedication and a whole lot of grit. We couldn’t do what we do without them, our families and this community,” he said.

What started in 1998 as a summer gig for Graczyk has grown into a full-service premier landscaping and lawn care company.

Now 24 years later, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape is your “one-call-does-it-all,” providing lawn and landscape maintenance, landscape design and installation, commercial snow removal, retaining walls, outdoor paver patios and kitchens (Grindstone Hardscapes), paver sidewalks and driveways, and concrete curbing (Curb-It Inc.).

“Back then, before I could drive, my mom (Cindy Graczyk) would drive me to the homes I was scheduled to mow. I can’t thank her enough for believing in my passions and helping me live out this dream,” Graczyk said. “We know she’s been with us every step of the way and continues to look over us from above.”

After beating breast cancer in 2006, Cindy passed away in February 2015 after a battle with thyroid cancer. It’s only fitting that the company continues to honor her in their hearts each day; and, more publicly during October.

In fact, this October, Graczyk Lawn & Landscape plans to raise funds and donate to Forever Pink, a local 501©(3) founded to help Kearney and the surrounding communities by providing focus, support and resources to assist, financially and emotionally, those battling breast cancer.

During the grand opening and customer appreciation event, customers will have a chance to give back to this great cause.

“We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Kearney and the surrounding communities, and we are excited to welcome our valued customers and vendors to our new space,” said Kristen Graczyk, co-owner of Graczyk Lawn & Landscape.