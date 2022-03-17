Grab a guitar and head to the bar at the back of McCue’s Nebraskan Taproom in Kearney

KEARNEY — On Tuesday nights, bargoers can hear strumming from the back of McCue’s Nebraskan Taproom in Kearney. There, Dave Lerbakken, 47, holds Guitar in a Bar lessons.

Lerbakken’s goal is to change others’ tune about their guitar-playing abilities. Participants can learn to play guitar in a fun, sociable environment.

“It’s basically made so that there’s instant gratification for impatient individuals,” Lerbakken said. “I thought this would be more fun. (Guitarists) have a beer, chat, have fun, play an easy song every time they come and then they go home.”

In November, Guitar in a Bar won the highest prize from the Big Idea Kearney Event. A month of lessons is $60 per customer, and aspiring guitarists can sign up for sessions based on their abilities at www.guitarinabar.com.

All customers need is a guitar.

“I had a guitar before, but it was just collecting dust,” said Tom Knott, 32. “My wife knew I wanted to play and got a me a guitar for Christmas. It’s one thing to watch YouTube videos, but having somebody across the table saying ‘do that again’ has been awesome.”

Robin Bennet, 59, signed up for lessons after inheriting a guitar from her father.

“I’ve got a lot of things on my bucket list, and playing guitar is next,” said Bennet, who teaches first grade at Meadowlark Elementary School. “My goal when I’m all done is to be able to play some morning songs like ‘You Are My Sunshine’ for the students on my guitar.”

After graduating from UNK with a music business degree, Lerbakken played in local bands as a bass player and taught guitar lessons for 24 years. He wanted to approach group lessons differently, rather than relying on instructional books.

“Most everybody has a guitar that they never were going to play — New Year’s resolution, I bought it and it sat in the closet,” Lerbakken said. “And I found that to be like 90% of everybody is like, ‘I’ve always wanted to play guitar.’”

His wife, Brittany, who had never played guitar, became the “guinea pig” for Guitar in a Bar.

“I wrote out everything that I would give in the first month,” Lerbakken said. “We sat down and tried it and she could do it. I thought, ‘Well, if I can make you do it by yourself in 20 minutes, I can certainly make five people do it in an hour.’”

From there, he sought out local bars to teach in that would also benefit from the extra business on quiet nights.

Now he teaches 16 people in McCue’s.

“It’s definitely a fun thing even for people who aren’t even taking part,” said Ryan Fitch, co-owner and manager of McCue’s. “I think it brings in a lot of people because it’s crazy how quickly and easily they can progress. Just within a couple sessions of being there, they’re playing very recognizable songs that people can drink along to. It’s live music, and they can toe tap.”

Lerbakken began in January 2020, but COVID-19 shut down Guitar in a Bar months later. His entire class returned in the fall, though, and they are now his advanced class, learning songs by Tom Petty and the Lumineers.

Other songs include “A Horse with No Name” by America, “What I Like About You” by The Romantics and “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus.

Lerbakken hopes for his business to become a franchise one day as he helps people gain more confidence with the guitar.

“Our adult brain tells us we can’t do it, but we should really start saying ‘yet’ at the end of that,” Lerbakken said. “And say ‘I can’t do it, yet.’”