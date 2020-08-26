'Requiring the use of a mask is an overstep': City of Kearney won't mandate masks, but will encourage it

KEARNEY — It won’t be a mandate, but the city of Kearney will strongly encourage mask wearing and face shields to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Tuesday evening, the Kearney City Council voted 5-0 to prepare a proclamation to be approved formally at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Encouraging usage is OK, Councilman Bruce Lear said, but not mandating it.
“Requiring the use of a mask is an overstep,” Lear said. He added that people who feel safer wearing a mask should feel confident in doing so, but, “we’re not seeing the impacts like other communities.”
The proclamation follows a request on Aug. 10 from a retired hospice nurse, Brad Stephan. He told the council that with classes resuming in Kearney’s local schools and at its two college campuses, and with the approach of the fall flu season, he believes it’s appropriate for the city to encourage mask wearing.
Stephan said he wasn’t requesting a mandate, but rather an effort on the city’s part to reinforce other efforts in Kearney to reduce the spread of the virus.
City Clerk Lauren Brandt will prepare the proclamation to be considered at the council’s Sept. 8 meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Approved spending $134,856 for a training simulator to improve decision-making and survival skills in use-of-force situations.
Chief of Police Bryan Waugh requested the purchase, telling council members in a memo, “Through realistic, real-world scenarios, this simulator will provide officers with an immersive experience in a training environment, with the goal of achieving safety for all involved in high-stress situations.”
According to Waugh’s memo, the VirTra 180 Judgmental Use of Force Simulator is capable of providing scenarios in verbal de-escalation, active shooter, less lethal force, judgment, stress inoculation, mental health calls, high-risk entries and skill drills. The simulator also can be used to educate the public and media on law enforcement response to resistance.
- Approved initial grading specifications so ground preparations can begin this fall on the $7.5 million community tennis facility planned at University Village near the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The council also approved an amendment to the design services contract with RD&G Planning and Design of Kearney to design administrative offices for the Kearney Park and Recreation Department at the tennis facility at an additional cost of $185,000.
Under an agreement between the city and UNK, the city will construct, own and operate the six-court tennis complex located along North Railroad Street on the south edge of the university, and UNK will provide operational and maintenance support throughout the 25-year contract.
