Q&A: Three incumbents, one newcomer vie for Kearney City Council seats

I am seeking re-election because we have work to do in making our community a great place to live, raise and educate our children, and retire comfortably. My greatest strengths relate to my experience both in serving on the council and the work I do outside of the council setting.

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

The most pressing issue is supporting businesses and citizens as we emerge from the coronavirus. We need to strategically support schools in a difficult environment and local businesses as they develop paths to success. We need to manage fiscal resources and to help our community stay engaged in a positive way.

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you are elected?

I intend to use my 16 years on the council, 30-plus years of business experience, and 25-plus years of community service to engage new ideas, remain committed to core principles of fiscal and personal responsibility, and keep our community energized despite challenges that can take us off course.

Jonathan Nikkila

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?