Q&A: Incumbent John Lowe faces Mercadies Damratowski in 37th District race

Lowe and Damratowski responded to a candidate questionnaire from the Kearney Hub.

John Lowe Sr.

Question 1: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring?

I am running for a second term as District 37 state senator to continue to represent the people of the 37th District who elected me. I will continue to work for property tax relief, economic development, to keep our government spending under control and for public safety.

Question 2: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

We will continue to find a way to find property tax relief for the state of Nebraska. This year LB1107 was the first step in returning dollars to property taxpayers, but we must take more steps in finding ways to give taxpayers fundamental property tax relief.

Question 3: How will you make a difference if you’re elected?

In my first term I have worked very hard to represent the 37th District by helping veterans, securing the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, small businesses and reducing regulations for business. I will continue to work very hard to continue this for the next four years.