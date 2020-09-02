Neighbors want horns turned off at Fifth Avenue railroad crossing

KEARNEY — The neighborhood that surrounds the Fifth Avenue railroad crossing in south-central Kearney soon may get the silent treatment — at least residents are hoping so.
Following requests from neighboring residents, City Hall is ready to pull the plug on the directional horns that blast each time a train approaches the crossing. An average of 100-120 trains rumble through Kearney daily.
Neighbors have complained about the loud horns, even though they are designed to focus the blast down the streets leading to the crossings. When the City Council approved the horns in the early 2000s, it was believed that focusing the horn blasts down the street would warn motorists of approaching trains and spare neighbors from all of the noise, but still there were complaints, so the Kearney City Council voted on June 23 to turn off the horns.
Federal Railroad Administration regulations allow cities to designate silent zones so crossing horns can be switched off.
“Fifth Avenue is very loud,” Councilman Jonathan Nikkila said about his experiences with crossing horns when he lived in the Fifth Avenue neighborhood. Nikkila said sometimes the horns would blast in the middle of the night and continue blowing until someone shut them off.
When the horns are turned off permanently, trains will roll through the crossing without blasts to warn motorists. Crossing arm guards still will descend across the crossing to prevent motorists from getting into the path of trains.
Also, engineers aboard the locomotives will have the option to blast their horns, if the situation makes it necessary.
In preparing to turn off the Fifth Avenue horns, the city made physical changes to the crossing. Beefy 8-inch curbs and island structures are designed to ensure vehicles remain in their lanes as they pass through the crossing.
It was estimated the changes would cost from $73,240 to $98,510.
The horns won’t be switched off until Kearney receives the go-ahead from railroad officials and neighbors close to the crossing have been alerted.
On June 23 the City Council also discussed turning off the horns at the Central Avenue crossing in downtown Kearney. Engineers estimated the cost of that change would be $164,400 to $268,500.
Citing the large expense, council members decided to see how silencing the Fifth Avenue crossing works out before spending so much on the downtown crossing.
The crossings at Fifth and Central avenues are Kearney’s only two remaining at-grade crossings where vehicles cross the railroad tracks at the same level as trains.
Through the years, other crossings have been closed and some have been replaced with overpasses. The overpasses are at Second Avenue, Kearney East Expressway, Avenue E-H, Avenue M-N and 30th Avenue.
