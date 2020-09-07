Kearney's sales tax revenue better than expected; city eyes lots of street projects in 2021

KEARNEY — What a difference a few months makes.
and with sales tax receipts outperforming the prior year, the city of Kearney is preparing to restart some major street building and improvement projects that stalled earlier this year.
In March as the coronavirus outbreak surged the Kearney City Council shelved three major street plans worth a combined $4.9 million.
In that uncertain moment, city leaders anticipated the pandemic might create major revenue shortfalls. In addition to placing the street projects on hold, the council saved another $600,000 by enacting a salary freeze that remains in effect today.
The fiscal concerns were confirmed when Kearney’s sales tax collections nose-dived. Historically, the tax generates $12 million per year, making it one of the city’s workhorses
As feared, the decline began in March, when sales tax receipts of $969,000 trailed the prior year’s collections by 9.1%, and then the bottom fell out. April’s sales tax collections were $852,000 — a decline of 21.8% compared to 2019.
The pandemic was uncharted waters for Kearney Finance Director Wendel Wessels. There was no data to guide the city’s decisions.
“We’ll know a heck of a lot more one year from now when we can see how things have unfolded,” Wessels said in April as Kearney hunkered down.
Today — five months later — the storm appears to have cleared. Sales tax collections finished the fiscal year strong.
Wessels said this week that receipts reached $12.8 million, which betters prior-year collections by 4.8%.
“I’m very pleased with how it turned out. When we received our April numbers, and they were down 21 percent (it didn’t look good) but today we’re pleased to see we’re back to where we were pre-COVID right now,” Wessels said.
With the revenue picture settled, he said the city will be working on a long list of street projects in spring 2021, including the three that were shelved because of the coronavirus response. They include a stretch of 31st Street in central Kearney, 11 blocks of Avenue N in east Kearney, and critical structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass.
Those three projects and others will be reviewed Tuesday when the City Council conducts its annual hearing so Kearney residents can comment on street plans for the coming year. Also to be unveiled Tuesday will be the six-year plan that features projects that the city plans to pursue in the future.
The hearing will be part of the council’s meeting that is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.
