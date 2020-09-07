 Skip to main content
Kearney's sales tax revenue better than expected; city eyes lots of street projects in 2021

Kearney's sales tax revenue better than expected; city eyes lots of street projects in 2021

Second Ave overpass

A key link in Kearney’s network of streets will undergo structural repairs in 2021. At about $1.4 million, the Second Avenue overpass work will rehabilitate the skeleton that supports the bridge, which connects the north and south sides of the city.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — What a difference a few months makes.

and with sales tax receipts outperforming the prior year, the city of Kearney is preparing to restart some major street building and improvement projects that stalled earlier this year.

In March as the coronavirus outbreak surged the Kearney City Council shelved three major street plans worth a combined $4.9 million.

In that uncertain moment, city leaders anticipated the pandemic might create major revenue shortfalls. In addition to placing the street projects on hold, the council saved another $600,000 by enacting a salary freeze that remains in effect today.

The fiscal concerns were confirmed when Kearney’s sales tax collections nose-dived. Historically, the tax generates $12 million per year, making it one of the city’s workhorses

As feared, the decline began in March, when sales tax receipts of $969,000 trailed the prior year’s collections by 9.1%, and then the bottom fell out. April’s sales tax collections were $852,000 — a decline of 21.8% compared to 2019.

The pandemic was uncharted waters for Kearney Finance Director Wendel Wessels. There was no data to guide the city’s decisions.

“We’ll know a heck of a lot more one year from now when we can see how things have unfolded,” Wessels said in April as Kearney hunkered down.

Today — five months later — the storm appears to have cleared. Sales tax collections finished the fiscal year strong.

Wessels said this week that receipts reached $12.8 million, which betters prior-year collections by 4.8%.

“I’m very pleased with how it turned out. When we received our April numbers, and they were down 21 percent (it didn’t look good) but today we’re pleased to see we’re back to where we were pre-COVID right now,” Wessels said.

With the revenue picture settled, he said the city will be working on a long list of street projects in spring 2021, including the three that were shelved because of the coronavirus response. They include a stretch of 31st Street in central Kearney, 11 blocks of Avenue N in east Kearney, and critical structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass.

Those three projects and others will be reviewed Tuesday when the City Council conducts its annual hearing so Kearney residents can comment on street plans for the coming year. Also to be unveiled Tuesday will be the six-year plan that features projects that the city plans to pursue in the future.

The hearing will be part of the council’s meeting that is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

City of Kearney One- and Six-Year Road Plan

One-year plan

City Projects

$2,732,876 — Avenue N from 28th to 39th streets

$523,130 — 31st Street from Avenue D to Avenue G

$1,643,884 — Second Avenue overpass

$466,000 — 20th Street, Avenue M and Coal Chute Road

$260,000 — Second Avenue south of 11th Street

$1,143,000 — 22nd Avenue and Sixth Street

$447,590 — Downtown asphalt

$215,000 — Pony Express north of 39th Street

Developer Projects

$927,000 — Spruce Hollow Boulevard, 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue Place and Q Avenue Place

$2,153,000 — 65th Street, R Avenue, O Avenue Place, P Avenue Place and Q Avenue Place

$1,018,000 — 10th Avenue, 42nd Street and 10th Avenue Place

$650,000 — V Avenue and 37th Street

$720,000 — 15th Avenue, 16th Avenue and Seventh Street

$560,000 — Eighth Avenue

TOTAL $13,459,460

Six-Year Plan

$670,000 — 18th Street from Central to First avenues - storm

$1,532,000 — First Avenue from 18th to South Railroad streets - storm

$2,100,000 — 30th Avenue bridge expansion

$1,500,000 — 11th Street from Avenue A to Avenue F

$1,250,000 — 39th Street from 17th to 22nd avenues

$555,000 — 31st Street from Avenue G to Avenue L

$625,000 — Avenue A from 31st to 35th streets

$630,000 — 30th Street from Avenue E to Avenue I

$735,000 — 28th Street from Avenue I to Avenue M

$805,000 — 16th Street from First to Fifth avenues

$975,000 — 56th Street and Avenue N turning lanes

TOTAL $11,377,000

