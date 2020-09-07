 Skip to main content
'I feel like a kid': 81-year-old Jim Cudaback one of three campaigning for three open seats on Riverdale Village Board

Cudaback cuts grass.JPG

At 81, former state Sen. Jim Cudaback isn’t about to ease up on public service. He’s been the village clerk and served on the Riverdale Village Board off and on for 40 years or more. He also keeps the town’s baseball field trimmed. Cudaback’s name will be on the ballot for village board Nov. 3 along with Timothy Pratt and Jeremy Johnson. They’re the only three candidates who filed for Riverdale’s three open seats.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

RIVERDALE — Jim Cudaback keeps his face shaded as he trims Riverdale’s baseball field.

The 81-year-old village board candidate is recovering from skin cancer surgery, so he’s shielding his forehead and temples from the sun these days.

Jim Cudaback

Jim Cudaback

Cubaback’s left knee also is causing him some misery, but he’s not letting it hold him back.

He’s campaigning for one of the three open seats on the Riverdale Village Board. The other two candidates — Jeremy Johnson and Timothy Pratt — are incumbents. Together, Pratt, Johnson and Cudaback are the only three candidates who are running for the three spots on their village board.

Like a lot of candidates for local boards, they are unopposed because people hesitate to put their names out there, but Cudaback said there’s a lot of satisfaction in public service and volunteering.

For years Cudaback has played the piano in the lobby of CHI Health Good Samaritan at Kearney, and he’s cared for the grass outfield at the Riverdale baseball field that’s across the street from his home on the east edge of town next to the former public school building.

Cudaback said he’s served, as needed, on the village board, and also has been village clerk for 40 years.

He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1990 and served four consecutive terms until he was termed out in 2006.

During all that time as Riverdale clerk, he was paid $1,200 — enough to cover his gasoline and other expenses that rang up. Cudaback said residents of Riverdale get a real bargain for their village taxes. “Riverdale doesn’t really have any issues. We ask only about $10,000 per year to run the town.”

Although it doesn’t appear like a lot is going on in the village of 200 residents, Cudaback said he can’t imagine what life would be like if he didn’t have the village to keep him active.

“I feel like a kid. I can do things most 80-year-old guys can’t,” he said. “Each day I read about the brain. I can play several musical instruments and dance, except my knee has been hurting me.”

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Buffalo County candidates

The slate of candidates is set for the Nov. 3 general election. Here’s a look at the people seeking local offices.

Buffalo County

Commissioner

(Elect 1 per district)

District 2

Republican: Ron Loeffelholz, rural Kearney, incumbent

Democrat: No filing

District 4

Republican: Dan Lynch, rural Kearney, new candidate

Democrat: No filing

District 6

Republican: Bill McMullen, Kearney, incumbent

Democrat: No filing

Kearney School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbent: Kathy Gifford

New candidates: Steve Gaasch, Justin Simmons, Dave Brandt, Kasey Hermann

Write-in: Brandon D. Pierce

Kearney City Council

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Stan Clouse, Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear

New candidate: Jaden Longfellow

Amherst School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Ryan Fisher and Terry Abbott

New candidate: Jess Day

Elm Creek School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Suzanne Brodine, Morgan Fouts, J.C. Ourada

New candidates: Ryan Harbur and Lynette Mitchell

Gibbon School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Brian Kroll and Kimberly Wadkins

New candidate: Michelle Eutsier

Write-in: Scott Pickel

Pleasanton School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Lisa Nichols and Bruce Loeffelholz

New candidates: Kelly Wentz, Justin Pierce, Seth Kucera and Trevor Sievert

Ravenna School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Marc Vacek and Tara Schirmer

New candidate: Mike Voelker

Shelton School Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbent: Russ Mulbach

Write-in: Christina Lewis (incumbent)

Gibbon City Council

(Elect 1 per seat)

Mayor

Incumbent: Deborah VanMatre

New candidate: Johnathon Pearson

Ward 1

Incumbent: Derrick Clevenger

Ward 2

Incumbent: Robert Krier

Ravenna City Council

(Elect 2)

Incumbents: Ritch Havranek and Russ Crowell

New candidates: Deb Reimers and Richard Douglas

Amherst Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: George Day, Harvey Fisher and Raymond King

New candidate: Marlan Ideus

Elm Creek Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Mike Brown and Davis Miner

New candidate: Michael Strong

Miller Village Board

(Elect 2)

Incumbents: Joe Lourenco and Kenneth Ray Shields

Pleasanton Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Mike Tracy, Michael Stubbs and Candi Lewis

Riverdale Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Timothy Pratt and Jeremy Johnson

New candidate: Jim Cudaback

Shelton Village Board

(Elect 3)

Incumbents: Chuck Roe, David Doremus and Jeff Oberg

Legislature District 37

(Elect 1)

Incumbent: John S. Lowe Sr.

New candidate: Mercadies

Damratowski

U.S. Senator

(Elect 1)

Incumbent: Ben Sasse, Republican

New candidate: Chris Janicek, Democrat

New candidate: Gene Siadek, Libertarian

3rd District Congress

(Elect 1)

Incumbent Adrian Smith,

Republican

New candidate: Mark Elworth Jr., Democrat

New candidate: Dustin Hobbs, Libertarian

NU Board of Regents

District 2

New candidate: Linda Heiden, Bertrand

District 3

New candidate: Sandra Borden, Gibbon

