'I feel like a kid': 81-year-old Jim Cudaback one of three campaigning for three open seats on Riverdale Village Board

RIVERDALE — Jim Cudaback keeps his face shaded as he trims Riverdale’s baseball field.
The 81-year-old village board candidate is recovering from skin cancer surgery, so he’s shielding his forehead and temples from the sun these days.
Cubaback’s left knee also is causing him some misery, but he’s not letting it hold him back.
He’s campaigning for one of the three open seats on the Riverdale Village Board. The other two candidates — Jeremy Johnson and Timothy Pratt — are incumbents. Together, Pratt, Johnson and Cudaback are the only three candidates who are running for the three spots on their village board.
Like a lot of candidates for local boards, they are unopposed because people hesitate to put their names out there, but Cudaback said there’s a lot of satisfaction in public service and volunteering.
For years Cudaback has played the piano in the lobby of CHI Health Good Samaritan at Kearney, and he’s cared for the grass outfield at the Riverdale baseball field that’s across the street from his home on the east edge of town next to the former public school building.
Cudaback said he’s served, as needed, on the village board, and also has been village clerk for 40 years.
He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1990 and served four consecutive terms until he was termed out in 2006.
During all that time as Riverdale clerk, he was paid $1,200 — enough to cover his gasoline and other expenses that rang up. Cudaback said residents of Riverdale get a real bargain for their village taxes. “Riverdale doesn’t really have any issues. We ask only about $10,000 per year to run the town.”
Although it doesn’t appear like a lot is going on in the village of 200 residents, Cudaback said he can’t imagine what life would be like if he didn’t have the village to keep him active.
“I feel like a kid. I can do things most 80-year-old guys can’t,” he said. “Each day I read about the brain. I can play several musical instruments and dance, except my knee has been hurting me.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.