Buffalo County's tax levy going down next year

KEARNEY — The 2019 floods now are just memories, and the 2020-21 budget for Buffalo County proves it.
Faced with dozens of washed out, soupy roads, along with bridges that didn’t weather well the March and July floods, the Buffalo County Highway Department worked overtime rebuilding roads and bridges for most of the past year.
All of the work, extra gavel and repair materials added a lot of cost. However, now that the majority of repairs are complete on rural bridges and roads, the county team is throttling back, and the budget for 2020-21 is going down.
For taxpayers, it could bring good news with next year’s tax bills with a small decrease in taxes to support county government.
“The tax asking decreased by 4% and the valuation decreased by 1% resulting in a lower levy,” said Lynn Martin, administrator for the Buffalo County Board.
According to Martin’s calculations, county taxes on a property valued at $200,000 will be $642 next year. That’s a drop of $23 compared with taxes on the same property in 2019-20, which were $665.
Buffalo County government’s 2020-21 budget, at $48.3 million, will be down about 1 percent compared with the 2019-20 budget, which was $48.6 million.
Personnel costs, which account for about 43 percent of the county’s spending, will be $20.7 million this year. That compares with the 2019-20 expense of $19.2 million.
Buffalo County has 232 full-time employees and 18 part-time employees (see accompanying salary schedule).
Martin said the county budgeted $915,000 in flood repairs last year, but that number has dropped to only $117,000 for 2020-21. The county’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will vote to approve the budget for 2020-21. The budget will have a tax asking of $21.3 million, a drop of about $850,000 compared with the prior year.
The county’s overall assessed valuation also declined, according to Martin. For fiscal 2019-20, the tax base was $6.4 billion. This year it dropped to $6.36 billion, based on figures from the Buffalo County Assessor’s office.
The projected levy is 32.1 cents per $100 of valuation, compared with last year’s 33.2 cents.
Tuesday’s county board meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. in the board room in the courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.
