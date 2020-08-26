Buffalo County plans 17 road projects worth $3.1 million in 2020-21

KEARNEY — Buffalo County will undertake 17 road projects worth $3.1 million in fiscal 2020-21 and six bridge projects worth $1.6 million, according to the one- and six-year road and bridge plans approved Tuesday by the county board.
The road budget for this year decreased by about $932,000, according to Highway Superintendent John Maul, because Buffalo County assisted with the installation of four gated railroad crossings last year, but there are no crossings in this year’s budget.
The bridge budget also is shrinking. It was $2,402,000 in fiscal 2019-20, which is $785,000 less than this year’s budget.
According to Maul’s plans, the county will have four asphalt or concrete projects this year totaling $2.3 million.
Here’s a look at the projects for 2020-21.
Roads
- $118,000 — 2 miles of YDC Road between 145th and 175th roads. Grade, gravel and replace metal culverts.
- $73,000 — 0.2 miles northwest of Gibbon on Buckeye Road north of 160th Road. Replace metal culverts.
- $53,500 — 0.2 miles on Sartoria Road south of 235th Road. Grade, gravel and replace metal culvert.
- $51,000 — 0.1 mile on Maple Road south of Coal Chute Road. Grade, gravel and replace concrete box.
- $55,000 — 0.1 mile on Maple Road north of Coal Chute Road. Grade, gravel and replace concrete boxes.
- $74,000 — 1.5 miles on 130th Road west of Turkey Creek Road. Grade and gravel.
- $61,000 — 0.1 mile on Pole Line Road west of Arrow Road. Grade, gravel and replace concrete box.
- $61,000 — 0.1 mile on 160th Road west of Turkey Creek Road. Grade, gravel and replace concrete box.
- $50,000 — 0.1 mile on Amherst Road south of 325th Road. Grade, gravel and replace concrete box.
- $25,000 — 0.2 miles on Pole Line Road west of Daykin Road. Grade, gravel and install two culverts.
- $75,000 — 0.2 miles on Sodtown Road north of 160th Road. Grade, gravel and replace small bridge.
- $480,000 — 2 miles on 39th Street from Kearney city limits west to Airport Road. Asphalt overlay.
- $600,000 — 2.5 miles on Keystone Road from Keystone Road south to Interstate 80. Asphalt overlay.
- $770,000 — (City of Ravenna share $350,000, Buffalo County $420,000) 8,400 feet on Navajo Road north of Highway 2 to the south right-of-way for Burlington Northern Railroad right-of-way. White topping roadway. Additional phase Highway 2 north 4,000 feet (Buffalo County only, $192,000).
- $75,000 — 0.2 miles on Sodtown Road north of 310th Road. Replace concrete box.
- $60,000 — Odessa Road north of 280th Road. Replace wooden structure with concrete box.
- $240,000 — 1 mile on Cottonmill Avenue north of Highway 30.
Bridges
- $60,000 — Range Road north of 24th Road on channel of Platte River southeast of Gibbon. Rehabilitate abutment.
- $154,000 — 280th Road north of Amherst and east of Odessa Road. Bridge replacement.
- $470,000 — Northeast of Miller just west of 370th Road. Bridge replacement.
- $612,000 — North of Highway 30 on 100th Road southwest of Shelton. Bridge replacement.
- $81,000 — Riverdale Road 0.75 miles north of 280th Road on Loup River. Rehabilitate abutment.
- $240,000 — 145th Road 0.25 miles east of Cessna Road. Remove existing bridge, install concrete slab bridge.
