Buffalo County Board wants countywide keno on the November ballot

KEARNEY — Is countywide keno right for Buffalo County?
The Buffalo County Board of Commissioners wants voters to settle that question on Nov. 3.
“Why not take advantage of it? The money would stay in Buffalo County,” said Michael Carper, a proponent for the plan that would allow for the use of mechanical kiosks to dispense keno tickets at businesses in unincorporated places in Buffalo County.
Carper said the county could net from $8,000 to $10,000 annually by expanding keno to unincorporated parts of Buffalo County.
Keno already is available in the city of Kearney, Gibbon and Shelton, and is voter-approved in Ravenna. Keno nets Kearney about $460,000 per year.
One of the places the new game could be available would be at the Bull & Barrel Bar in unincorporated Odessa. Other spots would include Glenwood Corner and truck stops, Carper said.
The owner of the Odessa bar, Tim Vogt of Gibbon, said his customers probably would play the game while they enjoy a beverage. He said allowing countywide keno would halt the leakage from Buffalo County residents going out of county to play, such as at the golf course near Overton.
“We’ve had 300-400 people say, ‘If we just had keno ...’” Vogt said about interest his customers have in the game. “We’re losing a lot of dollars in the western area of the county.”
Countywide keno is available in the counties of Dawson, Hall, Lancaster and Platte, according to discussion during Tuesday’s county board meeting. The board voted 6-0, with Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon absent, to place the question on the Nov. 3 ballot. Sept. 1 is the deadline to submit ballot measures.
In other business Tuesday, the county board approved language to be used on the Nov. 3 ballot. The commissioners will ask voters whether they wish to eliminate the county surveyor as an elective position. Counties like Buffalo that are under 150,000 population aren’t required to elect a county surveyor. If voters approve the measure, the county board will appoint the surveyor.
Trenton Snow is Buffalo County’s elected surveyor and is paid an annual salary of $33,016. He was elected in 2018, so if voters approve discontinuing the elected position, he would finish the remaining two years of his term.
