KEARNEY — Lana Peister of Kearney has announced her intention to run for the Nebraska Legislature and claim the District 37 seat currently occupied by state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

Lowe is in his second four-year term and Peister is the first candidate to announce for that position.

"As a lifelong local Buffalo County resident, a devoted wife, a small business partner, and a 20-year registered nurse, Lana is passionate about helping people in her community," according to her announcement.

"Lana's commitment to service extends beyond her professional life," according to her press release. "She is active in her local church and volunteers with many local and regional organizations, including having served on the Kearney Area Animal Shelter Board.

"Her impressive educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNK, a bachelor’s in nursing from Creighton University, and a master’s degree in Nursing Education from Methodist College, making her uniquely qualified to understand and address the needs of her community," Peister said in her press release.

She said she intends to be a "voice of conservative values" and she "stands for freedom from vaccine and mask mandates, protecting the unborn, and advocating for available housing and local business incentives."

Peister said she supports lower taxes, voter integrity and the Second Amendment addition, she is a proponent of lowering tax burdens, voter integrity, and the Second Amendment.

"I have seen and personally experienced unruly policies. I am putting myself on the front line to be a voice for those who can’t or don’t know how yet,” he said. “I am not a politician, I am a professional woman with a strong work ethic."

She said as a state senator she will "build upon the work of Senator Lowe by promoting economic growth for small businesses and maintaining a high standard of morals."