KEARNEY — The man who has been Kearney’s mayor for the past 17 years will seek a Nebraska Unicameral seat.

“We need to have a good candidate from this area,” Stan Clouse said Monday in announcing plans to campaign for the 37th District Nebraska Legislature seat now occupied by state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

“Over the years I’ve spent a lot of time in the Capitol and on statewide committees,” Clouse said. ”Being a state senator is one of the ultimate things you can do to serve Nebraska, and the timing is perfect for me.”

Clouse, 66, is in his fifth term on the Kearney City Council. His current term and that of Lowe will end in 2024. Lowe cannot run for the seat again in 2024 because of term limits.

Clouse is the second person to declare as a legislative candidate from Kearney. In mid-June Lana Peister announced her intent to succeed Lowe in representing the 37th District.

Clouse’s record of public service is extensive. It includes 45 years of employment with Nebraska Public Power District. He began as a construction worker building the Gerald Gentleman Station at Sutherland. Currently he is an account manager with NPPD. He said that role puts him in touch with leaders across Nebraska, so he would hit the ground running if he’s elected to the Legislature.

Similar to being mayor, he said being a state senator provides him an opportunity to directly influence the direction of state government.

In 2022, when the Kearney Sertoma Club selected Clouse for the club’s annual Service to Mankind Award, he said that giving time and talent to the community is his way of healing a broken heart.

Clouse and his wife, Leann, lost their only child, Jeremiah, to inoperable brain cancer when the boy was 8. Then Leann died from cancer in 2010. Clouse’s attraction to community service never lagged. Rather, his giving back has continued to grow.

He said he combines his roles as Kearney’s mayor and his position as an NPPD account manager to grow the local economy and respond as mayor during community emergencies, including two major floods in 2019.

“The economic development takes a lot of time, but it’s also fun and I enjoy doing it,” he said.

Clouse helped to recruit a company to build Nebraska’s largest solar farm in Kearney’s TechoNE technology park. He also brought a data center company to town and prepared young people enrolled in Leadership Kearney and Leadership Nebraska.

“We’ve got great young leadership in Kearney,” he said.

Clouse’s community involvement includes multiple roles with the state and local chambers of commerce and the Buffalo County Economic Development Council. He chaired or contributed to many committees of the Kearney Rotary Club, Kearney Senior Center, Shelton Booster Club, Teammates and Make-A-Wish.

Clouse is among three Kearney City Council members whose terms will expire in 2024. The others are Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila. Clouse’s departure will leave one seat open, but there could be more, depending upon Lear and Nikkila. So far neither have announced whether they’ll seek another term on the council.