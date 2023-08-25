KEARNEY — State Board of Education member Kirk Penner of Aurora and former Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will speak at a Buffalo County GOP fundraiser at the Kearney Eagles Club.
The Kick Up Your Boots event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The Eagles Club is at 17 W. 24th St.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.buffalocountygop.org/events or at the door. Individual tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. A silent auction is planned, and there are a variety of donor levels, including “partner” at $200 each and “premier” at $350 each. There also will be a silent auction.
More information is available from fundraising chair Janet Steffen at 308-440-1742.