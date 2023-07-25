WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kearney Regional Airport would receive $4.95 million to rehabilitate the apron near the terminal at Kearney if U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer wins final approval for $45 million in funding for a long list of transportation projects in Nebraska.

“I’m committed to ensuring Nebraska communities receive the resources needed to keep our transportation systems up to date,” Fischer said about the $45 million in funding that cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee last week.

The funding must pass the full Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Fischer said federal lawmakers historically have supported funding for transportation projects.

“Infrastructure has always enjoyed bipartisan support here in the Senate, and this year’s legislation builds on that consensus, providing critical funding to strengthen our nation’s roads, bridges, highways and water infrastructure,” Fischer said.

Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said that as passenger volume increases, it's important to accommodate passengers and the airlines that serve Kearney.

Morgan said Kearney set a new mark on June 23 when enplanements totaled 1,503. That was the largest number of passengers since Denver Air Connection became Kearney's new commuter airline with flights to Denver International Airport.

Denver Air became Kearney's carrier after United Express cited pilot shortages and dropped Kearney and 30 other cities it served with federal subsidies.

Morgan said one year before Denver Air's enplanement record on June 23, enplanements were 1,920. That number included 1,184 passengers for Denver and 736 for Chicago, or a total of 1,920 when Kearney fliers had the choice of two hubs: Chicago and Denver.

Today only flights to Denver are available from Kearney. Morgan estimates Kearney boardings could reach 15,000 to 16,000 in 2023. In 2022, Kearney anticipated as many as 28,000 boardings, but then United Express dropped service to Kearney.

If the Senate and House approve the funding Fischer announced, the $4.95 million would come as Kearney Regional Airport conducts major remodeling and expansion projects. Among those improvements are $6.3 million to accommodate growing passenger numbers in the terminal. The airport also is expanding its free parking and improving other areas, including security and baggage handling.

Also under construction is a $6 million hangar to accommodate commercial aircraft.

Fischer said she applied for apron funding for Kearney because portions of the apron are in need of rehabilitation to maintain access to hangars and service other airport tenants.

The apron is the paved part of an airport where aircraft are serviced, loaded and unloaded.

Among the many other projects in Fischer’s transportation wish list are:

• $12.9 million to continue construction of the Heartland Expressway (Highway 71) to link Scottsbluff and Kimball with a four-lane highway in Scotts Bluff and Morrill counties.

• $7 million to the North Platte Airport Authority to replace the passenger terminal.

• $3.15 million to the Hall County Airport Authority to build a storage structure for snow removal equipment.

• $1.9 million for the city of Omaha to modernize the Eppley Airfield Terminal and build a federal inspection services facility.