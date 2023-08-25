KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Democrats' fall kickoff meeting and annual "green picnic" will be 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9 at the home of Rae Ellen Syverson and Carl Wolfe at their homestead near Gibbon.

The fall meeting and picnic will focus on nitrates in Nebraska drinking water from municipal water sources and private wells.

The featured speakers will be Two Rivers Public Health District Director Jeremy Eschliman and Environmental Health Specialist McKenzie Petersen.

Also speaking will be Matt Smallcomb, Gibbon city administrator and former water and wastewater superintendent.

"It is not a glamorous topic, but it is important to all of us who drink water," said Joni Kuzma, publicity chair for the Buffalo County Democrats.

More information about Nebraska's groundwater nitrate contamination issue is available at water.unl.edu/article/nitrate/nebraska-nitrate-working-groups-summary-and-call-action.

Hamburgers, brats, dinnerware, condiments and tea/lemonade will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish, and/or dessert to share. Please bring a chair and any other beverage you would like.

Please RSVP to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com. Directions to the event will be sent out in the Buffalo County Democrats email distribution list.

Individuals who want additional information or want to be added to the email list can send an email to buffalocountydemocrats@gmail.com.