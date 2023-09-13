KEARNEY — In a year when tax valuations increased for so many property owners, Buffalo County has drafted a budget that might defy gravity.

On Tuesday, Administrator Lynn Martin presented the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners with a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 that could produce lower taxes for some property owners at the same time the county increases its property tax asking by $1.33 million.

The county’s overall proposed budget weighs in at $83 million — a 6% increase compared to 2022-23 — but the spending increase will be offset by a substantially expanded tax base created by valuation updates in residential and agricultural properties ranging from around 10% to 15%.

With so much more valuation to spread out the tax load, Martin said the county’s proposed levy will drop, and the effect could mean a tax cut for some property owners, if their valuation remains steady.

The county’s current levy of 33 cents per $100 of assessed valuation produces a tax bill of $999.07 on a home valued at $300,000. The anticipated 2023-24 levy of 32.12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation would produce a tax bill of $963.63 for a home valued at $300,000. The owner of that hypothetical $300,000 home would enjoy a $36 reduction in county property taxes.

However, if the theoretical $300,000 home’s assessed valuation rises 10%, the tax bill will go up by about $97, according to the proposed budget.

The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday conducted the annual public hearing on the proposed budget. Other than a media representative, no members of the public were present to comment on the county’s proposed budget.

The commissioners are scheduled to give their final approval for the budget on Sept. 26.

That vote will come after a state-required joint public hearing on Tuesday in which many of Buffalo County’s taxing entities explain why their spending and taxes are increasing. Public comments and discussions between citizens and their elected officials also will be welcome during the session, required under Nebraska’s new Truth in Taxation Act.

The joint gathering will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.

According to the Buffalo County website, taxing entities that will be represented at the hearing include Buffalo County, the municipalities of Kearney, Gibbon and Ravenna and school districts of Gibbon, Pleasanton and Shelton.