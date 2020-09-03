Government offices closed, trash collection adjusts for Labor Day

KEARNEY — Government offices will close Monday in observance of Labor Day; however, the University of Nebraska at Kearney Offices closed, trash collection changes for Labor Day.
Faculty, staff and students will skip the usual holiday so students can gain instructional time and maximize the opportunity for flexibility in the semester, according to a UNK press release.
City of Kearney offices, Peterson Senior Activity Center and the Kearney Police Department front desk will be closed Monday. Kearney Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed as well, along with most other government offices.
The Kearney Hub office will be closed and the newspaper will publish an online e-edition only. A printed newspaper will not be delivered. Hub subscribers who have not signed up for their free e-edition should call 308-233-9777.
Government offices will return to normal hours of operation on Tuesday.
The city of Kearney Sanitation Division also announced these changes for Labor Day on Monday in the sanitation collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:
Residential Collection
- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection will not be affected.
- Yard waste collection will be delayed one day.
- Recyclable collection will not be affected.
Commercial Collection
- Trash collection normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday.
- Recyclable collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Sept. 12.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.
- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill, including the yard waste and tree site, will be closed Sunday and Monday.
