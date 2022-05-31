Gov. Ricketts will highlight legislative successes at Lexington town hall

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that he will host town hall meetings in Lexington and Chadron on Wednesday to discuss historic accomplishments during the recently concluded 2022 Legislature.

According to his announcement, Ricketts worked with lawmakers to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

The legislative wrapup town hall in Lexington will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lexington Public Library, 907 N. Washington St.

The Chadron session is planned earlier in the day Wednesday.