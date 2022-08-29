 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ricketts to speak Tuesday at University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he’ll address a variety of topics of interest and importance to the state.

Hosted by UNK’s Turning Point USA student organization, Ricketts will speak at 4 p.m. at the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room on the UNK campus, 1013 W. 27th St.

His talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session with those attending.

In addition to discussing the national economy and its impact on the state, Ricketts will address tax relief, job creation, public safety and other issues.

The event is open to the public.

