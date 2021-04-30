Gov. Ricketts to speak in Kearney about proposed health education standards

The Buffalo County Republicans will host Ricketts at 7 p.m. Monday in the South Platte Room on the second floor of the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave. The public is invited.

Ricketts has said the sex education portions of the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards "politicized," saying they should be scrapped. He said they represent a "significant shift" in the approach to health education, and that many of the themes should be left to parents to discuss with children at home.