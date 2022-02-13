Gov. Ricketts to detail his ‘Water & Taxes’ plans Friday in Kearney

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will conduct additional “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City and Norfolk.

Ricketts will hold his “Water & Taxes”event in Kearney from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Environmental Resource Center at Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th S.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.

The governor and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado.

The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water.