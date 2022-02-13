 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Ricketts to detail his ‘Water & Taxes’ plans Friday in Kearney
Gov. Pete Ricketts

Tax relief, workforce development, corporate tax reduction and pro-life legislation are among Gov. Pete Ricketts' priorities for his final year leading the state.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will conduct additional “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City and Norfolk.

Ricketts will hold his “Water & Taxes”event in Kearney from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Environmental Resource Center at Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th S.

At the town halls, Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.

The governor and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado.

The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water.

