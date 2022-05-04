Gov. Ricketts praises Two Rivers staff for work during COVID

KEARNEY — Heroes.

That’s what Gov. Pete Ricketts called the entire staff of the Two Rivers Public Health Department as it celebrated its national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board Tuesday afternoon.

“Two Rivers did phenomenal work during the pandemic,” Ricketts, dressed in a sport jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots, said. “Local public health departments were the first line of defense against COVID. Two Rivers was the first health department in Nebraska to get one-third of people over age 65 vaccinated against COVID. The best work is done on the local level.”

The PHAB accreditation, held by just 44% of the health departments across the state, is a feather in the Two Rivers cap, especially since COVID invaded during the intricate seven-year accreditation process.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said, “We hope meeting national standards will reassure our community, our partner organizations, our funders and our elected officials that our services are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community,”

During the ceremony, Pat Lopez, health director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, called accreditation a “long, arduous process” that began in 2015. “I can’t say enough about Jeremy and his team here,” she added.

Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician who is medical director at Two Rivers, joked that Eschliman had “assured me this would be a small position” when he knocked on her door and asked her to serve on the board.

“That first year, we had a bat with rabies and blue algae on a lake,” she said. “Then along came the pandemic.”

During COVID-19, Two Rivers played a critical role in this region documenting cases, doing contact tracing, storing vaccines when they were introduced, and setting up vaccination clinics throughout its seven counties. Since January 2021, Two Rivers has provided over 21,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

“But all that work during COVID increased Two Rivers’ public visibility,” Beecham added.

Eschliman credited dozens of local people and institutions, including both Kearney hospitals, for their assistance during the pandemic. “Without their help, it’s impossible to do what we do,” he said. “By continuing to improve our services and performance, we can effectively meet the public health needs of those we serve.”

The ceremonies took place under a tent in the Two Rivers parking lot on a chilly May day. Two Rivers moved into that site in June 2020 when it consolidated its three-person Holdrege office and its six-person Kearney office on Sixth Avenue.

Just 16 months later, in October 2121, Two Rivers expanded, adding added five offices and a second conference room. It now has 17 offices, two conference rooms, a small kitchen, a waiting room, a vaccine room, a procedural room and two storage areas.

Two Rivers had 45 employees during the height of the pandemic. It now has 33, including 23 full-time.

Along with its diminishing COVID-19 work, Two Rivers is working on:

- Outbreaks of influenza and gastrointestinal illnesses.

- A West Nile Virus Program to monitor the number of mosquitoes in its seven-county area, test mosquitoes for diseases and prevent the spread of those diseases.

- Implementing disease surveillance of sexually transmitted infections throughout its counties, which include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

- Its LifeSmiles Dental Program has delivered over 1,300 dental screenings to elementary school children.

- Partnering with the state Department of Health and Human Services to monitor lead levels in water in schools and daycare centers.

Two Rivers is one of 23 health departments in the state created by the state Legislature in 2001. It includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.