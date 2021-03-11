 Skip to main content
Gov. Ricketts praises BD for for syringe, needle production during COVID-19
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday saluted the 3,500 BD employees across Nebraska whose work is helping reduce the threat of coronavirus around the globe.

The company has locations in Broken Bow, Columbus and Holdrege and is manufacturing billions of syringes and needles needed to administer vaccintions for COVID-19.

Ricketts saluted BD’s contributions during a press conference in the State Capitol attended by representatives from BD, a leading global medical technology company.

During the press conference, BD CEO Tom Polen highlighted the company’s work to produce billions of syringes and needles to support coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

As a token of appreciation for BD’s work, Ricketts presented two BD plant managers, Heath Petersen and Stuart Rogers, with admiralships in the Nebraska Navy.

