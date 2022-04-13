Gov. Ricketts orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen Elwood fire chief

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great.

"As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety," Ricketts said.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.