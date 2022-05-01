Gov. Ricketts expected Tuesday at Two Rivers open house

KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be on hand when the Two Rivers Public Health Department has an open house 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at its office at 516 W. 11th St. to celebrate its national accreditation status.

The public is invited to the 2 p.m. dedication ceremony, where Ricketts will speak, along with Pat Lopez, R.N., Dr. Brady Beecham and Dr. Ali Khan. Refreshments and cake will be provided.

Two Rivers expanded in late 2021, just 18 months after moving from Holdrege to its current office in Kearney. The COVID-19 pandemic required a larger staff and more space. It was able to lease a newly vacated office next door.

It added 1,700 square feet to its 3,569 square feet, with five new offices, an expanded lobby and reception area, a second conference room, a second restroom and more storage.

Duncan Theis Construction was awarded the $130,591 contract for the design, demolition and construction.

For Tuesday’s event, RSVPs are requested by calling 308-233-3100, emailing orders@trphd.org, or contacting a Two Rivers staff member.