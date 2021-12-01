Gov. Pete Ricketts in Kearney to say Buffalo County has earned livestock friendly status

KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s agricultural leaders today were scheduled to recognize Buffalo County as Nebraska’s newest livestock friendly county.
The livestock friendly announcement was planned for a 4 p.m. news conference at the Younes Conference Center.
The livestock friendly designation means Buffalo County is meeting the requirements to become a livestock friendly county. Buffalo County is the 51st county in the state to apply for and fulfill the requirements. The program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Participating in the announcement will be Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, the governor, and representatives of Buffalo County and the Nebraska cattle industry.
