 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Pete Ricketts in Kearney to say Buffalo County has earned livestock friendly status
0 Comments
top story

Gov. Pete Ricketts in Kearney to say Buffalo County has earned livestock friendly status

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ricketts

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/26/2021 - Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s agricultural leaders today were scheduled to recognize Buffalo County as Nebraska’s newest livestock friendly county.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The livestock friendly announcement was planned for a 4 p.m. news conference at the Younes Conference Center.

The livestock friendly designation means Buffalo County is meeting the requirements to become a livestock friendly county. Buffalo County is the 51st county in the state to apply for and fulfill the requirements. The program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Participating in the announcement will be Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, the governor, and representatives of Buffalo County and the Nebraska cattle industry.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban farm in Harlem prepares for winter

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News