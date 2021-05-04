Gov. Pete Ricketts encourages public to speak out against proposed education health standards

KEARNEY — “The only way to stop it, to fight it is if regular ... Nebraskans say, ‘Enough is enough. We are not going to let this happen in our country,’” Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday about the proposed health standards from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Ricketts encouraged attendees of a Buffalo County Republicans meeting to stay engaged with elected officials as well as community members, friends and family about the proposed health standards.

The South Platte Room at the Kearney Public Library was overflowing with people Monday night as Ricketts spoke about the standards and answered an array of questions.

The Department of Education released a draft of the public school health standards in March. The new proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, have garnered attention from school districts and parents across the state.

During the meeting, Ricketts spoke about how the proposed standards are age-inappropriate, and parents should be the ones teaching and making the decisions about when and if these topics are taught to their children.