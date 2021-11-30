Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints Kearney's Patrick Lee to 9th judicial district

LINCOLN — Patrick M. Lee of Kearney has been appointed District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, filling the vacancy created by the Sept. 1 retirement of Mark Young.

Lee was appointed Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial position is Grand Island.

On Oct. 18 in Grand Island, Lee and two other attorneys appeared before the Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District. The other two applicants were Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings and John D. Icenogle of Kearney. The commission forwarded the names of Lee and Hinrichs to the governor for consideration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his appearance before the commission, Lee said that he would move to Grand Island if appointed.

Lee, 37, has worked in the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office as deputy county attorney since May 2011. In that capacity, he has prosecuted all levels of criminal cases. During the past decade, Lee has served as a special prosecutor on numerous occasions, including appointments in Adams, Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties. Additionally, Lee routinely has created and presented continuing education courses.