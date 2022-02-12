Gothenburg families want to help Lilly, Lathan, others through Starfish Gala

Both will be on hand for the Feb. 26 Starfish Gala, a family benefit at the Younes Center to raise money for their conditions and provide fun for children, especially disabled children.

It will be the Johnsons’ second Starfish Gala. It is so named because a starfish is the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society’s icon. The first was held in 2020, but COVID-19 halted it last year.

The goal is of this year’s benefit is $5,000 for each foundation: the Chromosome 18 Register and Research Society, and Advancing CTNNB1 Cures & Treatments Inc.

The Johnsons always invite the family of another special needs child to be co-sponsors. This year, they invited the Mroczeks. Michelle feels honored. “Lilly and Lathan are pretty special in their school. Everyone knows them. Everybody loves them,” she said.

Lilly Mroczek

Lilly’s condition is so rare that it took doctors in Omaha several years to diagnose it. After her birth in 2015, she had a few minor birth defects, and her parents noticed that she was not rolling over or meeting other basic milestones. “She was a fussy baby. Eating was challenging,” Michelle said.