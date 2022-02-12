Gothenburg families want to help Lilly, Lathan, others through Starfish Gala

GOTHENBURG — Lilly Mrozcek barely speaks, but she makes her mother Michelle laugh. When she’s at a basketball game, she crosses her heart when the national anthem is sung.
She likes to play the piano with her grandmother, Carolyn Lowitz of Gothenburg.
Lilly also one of just 300 people in the world — and the only person in Nebraska — with a rare condition called genetic de novo, a genetic alteration that begins very early in a pregnancy.
But she doesn’t let that stop her independence. She follows her siblings Landon, 14, and Lauren, 11, to volleyball, basketball and football games. “It’s pretty cool to have a sister like Lilly,” Landon said.
Lathan Johnson lives in Gothenburg, too. Son of Erica and Matt Johnson and sister to Lexi, 15, Lathan has 18q Deletion Syndrome, which means he has a deletion of his 18th chromosome. He’s non-verbal, but he communicates with his smile and more. As he watches Sunday’s Super Bowl, he’ll be cheering for Cooper Cupp, who plays for the Los Angeles Ram.
“Lathan memorizes players’ numbers. He can tell you the numbers of 50 football plays,” Erica said.
Lilly and Lathan are both in regular classrooms at Gothenburg Public Schools and get extra support with speech, verbal behavior and more.
Both will be on hand for the Feb. 26 Starfish Gala, a family benefit at the Younes Center to raise money for their conditions and provide fun for children, especially disabled children.
It will be the Johnsons’ second Starfish Gala. It is so named because a starfish is the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society’s icon. The first was held in 2020, but COVID-19 halted it last year.
The goal is of this year’s benefit is $5,000 for each foundation: the Chromosome 18 Register and Research Society, and Advancing CTNNB1 Cures & Treatments Inc.
The Johnsons always invite the family of another special needs child to be co-sponsors. This year, they invited the Mroczeks. Michelle feels honored. “Lilly and Lathan are pretty special in their school. Everyone knows them. Everybody loves them,” she said.
Lilly Mroczek
Lilly’s condition is so rare that it took doctors in Omaha several years to diagnose it. After her birth in 2015, she had a few minor birth defects, and her parents noticed that she was not rolling over or meeting other basic milestones. “She was a fussy baby. Eating was challenging,” Michelle said.
It took numerous tests and trips to doctors in Omaha to finally get the test her parents knew she needed. Her genetic de nova “is something that just happened,” Michelle said. “This is quite different from syndromes or other genetic diseases people are used to hearing about, and a lot is unknown about the condition, but our saving grace is the school system. She gets so many things she needs there.”
Her parents work in the school system. Marc is the assistant principal and activities director for the school district. Michelle is the district’s multi-tiered system of support coordinator who supports all students and teachers in meeting their needs.
Lilly knows what she wants, but words can be difficult. Although she knows American Sign Language, she often uses two hands and makes up her own signs. “That can be difficult sometimes,” Michelle said. “We don’t know what she wants.”
She likes to snuggle and get silly with her father. Lauren, 11, sometimes finds Lilly “pretty stressful” but steps in to soothe her, play with her and help out. She likes to play the piano with her grandmother, Carolyn Lowitz of Gothenburg.
Lilly also loves Elsa, the character from “Frozen.” She doesn’t forget anything. She loves Poppy the troll, Minnie and Mickey, and cheering at athletic events in Gothenburg.
Lathan Johnson
Erica Johnson connected with Marc Mroczek when Lilly was born in 2015. She knew him professionally, and “I knew what he was going through,” she said. Not long after that the Mroczeks moved to Gothenburg, the families became friends. They also shared a bond because of their children.
Lathan was born 10 years ago on his great-grandfather’s birthday, Feb. 26. His mother Erica believes he has had a special angel watching over him ever since.
He has 18q Deletion Syndrome, which means he has a deletion of his 18th chromosome. The disorder is typically characterized by short stature, variable degrees of mental retardation, speech delays, craniofacial malformations, and or additional physical abnormalities.
Lathan has trouble speaking and low muscle tone. He’s impulsive, but he hasn’t had a seizure in more than four years.
But he radiates happiness. He can use sign language and some verbalizations. He is very social. He loves to dance and help his dad Mike check on the cows and the farm.
Lathan’s pediatrician had some concerns about Lathan soon after birth, so Erica made an appointment at the cranial-facial clinic at Boys Town in Omaha. He was just three weeks old when Erica and Mike saw their first set of specialists.
They diagnosed a severely deviated septum, possible hole in the soft palate, a small chin, and difficulty with feeding. Lathan had multiple follow-up appointments every three to six months as doctors began ruling out various syndromes and diseases.
“We knew right away that we needed to get support for Lathan because he was not meeting his developmental milestones,” Erica said. In his first nine months, they contacted the Gothenburg school district to begin the process. Erica works at an educational service unit in Kearney. Her husband works for a feedlot in Gothenberg.
They worked with the Early Development Network, a federal program, which provided Lathan’s service coordinator, and the school district’s staff evaluated him and worked with the family and his child care provider at home. An individual family service plan was created to support Lathan and his family.
At nine months, Lathan had his first seizure. For the next nine months, he was in and out of the hospital frequently. There were multiple emergency room visits and hospital stays, multiple seizures, high fevers, helicopter ride, EEGs, MRI, blood draws, EKGs. In August 2013, they were sent to Children’s Hospital in Omaha because Lathan’s fever would not break and he would not stop seizing.
After a four-night stay, Lathan’s team of doctors moved forward with genetic testing. It proved that he had no 18th chromosome.
“Since his diagnosis, we have learned all we can about his syndrome. We have made connections with other families through the Chromosome 18 Registry and Research Society. We’ve made it our mission to educate others and advocate for children with disabilities and their families,” Erica said. “As a family, we are rare disease advocates, specifically Chromosome 18 abnormalities.”
She said that although Lathan is missing part of a chromosome, he is not missing the ability to live an incredible life. “He is blessed to go to school and enjoys being a regular kid,” she said.
His sister Lexi, 15, has been inspired by Lathan. She created a platform entitled Go Blue for 18q.
“Living with Lathan, interacting with someone with a disability, and demonstrating love and empathy every day, Lexi aspires to bridge the gap between children with disabilities and those without,” Erica said. As they share Lathan’s story, the family strives to prove that every human is the same regardless of their outside appearance. “Lathan has made me a better person,” Erica said.
She knows the Mroczeks share that belief. “Lilly has been the greatest teacher in the Mroczek family’s life, and they are so thankful for her,” Erica said.