Got questions about COVID-19, vaccinations? CHI Health call center can help

“I just want to reinforce, please take advantage of this opportunity to call this hotline,” he said. “We have great people able to answer all of your questions.”

Dr. Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health said the resurgence of the virus, especially with unvaccinated people, is a concern across the country. While nearly half of Nebraska’s population has received the vaccine, states such as Louisiana, where about 40% of the people are vaccinated, are seeing their hospitals overrun with COVID-19 patients.

“Their hospitals are overrun again worse than they ever were,” he said. “This really has turned out to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The patients are younger. Absolutely, they’re younger, and by and large, they’re not vaccinated. We know that getting this vaccine is going to prevent hospitalization. It is a highly preventable disease. So please get the vaccine and if you’re unsure and you need more advice, or if you have more questions, please take advantage of this hotline.”

Dr. David Quimby of infectious diseases for CHI Health-Creighton University said while the patients who are being infected with the virus are younger, they are also healthier than the people who contracted the virus last year, especially elderly people or people with health concerns. The death rate from the virus is lower than last year for that reason.