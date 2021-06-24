Gosper County bat tests positive for rabies; vaccine prevents disease

KEARNEY — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Gosper County, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday.

This is the 10th animal to test positive for rabies in Nebraska during 2021.

Anyone who is exposed to an animal that tests positive for rabies should seek a rabies vaccination, said Anne Nau, a Two Rivers community health nurse.

Rabies is a preventable disease that can be avoided by using the following safety practices:

- Do not approach wild animals;

- Vaccinate your domestic animals;

- Contact your primary care provider if you might have been exposed.

“If you know you have had contact with a bat, and especially if you wake up and find a bat in the room, that bat should be carefully caught and tested for rabies,” Nau said.

“Bat bites can be easy to overlook, so if you find a bat in a room with young children, elderly individuals, any sleeping person or anyone who is unable to communicate clearly, that bat should be tested,” she added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has instructions on how to safely catch a bat for testing. Visit cdc.gov/rabies/bats/contact/capture.html. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.