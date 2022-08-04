Gordon shaped NTV in 1980s, called broadcasting pioneer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A former owner of NTV, Bob Gordon Sr. died on July 22. He was 94.

“He was my partner, mentor and friend. His influence remains present in the broadcasting industry,” said Ron Tillery, executive director of the Economic Development Council of Phelps County. Tillery was a minority share holder and station manager at NTV from 1986-1990 during Gordon’s tenure.

“He had a real military life exterior, a demanding presence, but he was a real softy in the middle,” Tillery said about Gordon’s management style and personality.

Gordon served in the U.S. military in World War II and Korea.

Tillery called him a broadcasting pioneer. “The Mike Douglas Show got started at his station in Cincinnati, Ohio, back in the 1960s.”

Gordon gave Robert Ailes one of his first jobs, Tillery said. Ailes went on to launch Fox News for Rupert Murdoch.

Gordon departed Kearney for Boston after selling NTV. Tillery said Gordon asked him to go with him to Boston to help cover the Red Sox Major League Baseball team because his new station had broadcast rights.

“He said, ‘Ron, come with me. I hate baseball,’ but I had fallen in love with Kearney and didn’t want to go,” Tillery said.

He said Gordon’s son, Gus, attended Kearney High School.

Gordon was born in Colorado City, Texas, in 1927.

He helped build a TV station from the ground up in Tupelo, Mississippi, in the mid-1950s, and he spent most of his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, as vice president and general manager of WCPO-TV.

According to his obituary, Gordon served as chairman of the Television Board of the National Association of Broadcasters and was honored by the establishment of a City of Hope Robert D. Gordon Medical Research Fellowship.

He retired in 2001 as president and CEO of Boston University Communications Inc.

“Dad loved his time in Kearney and thought very highly of the community,” his son, Gus, said in Springfield on Wednesday. “That was a special time in his life. He really enjoyed the people he worked with at NTV and the people he met in the community.”