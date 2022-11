KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney City Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Updates will be given from the Nebraska Federation of Republican Women Biennial Convention held in Omaha on Nov. 11-12.

Information on the upcoming Equipping our Legacy Tour event with Rick Green will be distributed. The event will be 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Kearney Holiday Inn.

More information about the Buffalo County Republican Women is available on Facebook.