GOP candidate Brett Lindstrom to speak in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
Featured speaker will be Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, a Republican candidate for governor.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting and hear Lindstrom’s speech.
For additional information, contact Trenton Snow at 308-293-1085.
