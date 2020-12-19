Goodfellows wrap gifts for needy children Sunday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Goodfellows drive has reached $56,467. Donations will be accepted until after Christmas, so there’s still time to support the Goodfellows’ efforts to help needy children.

A key annual event for the Goodfellows begins at 1 p.m. Sunday when volunteers wrap the toys and other gifts that will be delivered to kids on Christmas morning. Wrapping will be in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome and are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

About 1,400 children will receive gifts from Goodfellows this year. Last year 1,200 kids received gifts. Volunteers will deliver gifts to the kids beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at the fairgrounds.

In addition to Christmas gifts, donations will help provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. PayPal donations also can be made to Goodfellows of Buffalo County. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.