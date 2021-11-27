Goodfellows starts today in Kearney; counting on donors to help needy kids

Goodfellows counting on donors to help needy kidsoney donated to the Goodfellows will help to make Christmas brighter for needy kids in Kearney and the Buffalo County area.

The 2021 Goodfellows drive follows one of the organization’s most successful fundraising campaigns — and it happened at a time when the COVID pandemic caused many people to remain cautious to avoid possible exposure to the virus.

The 2020 drive concluded with a total of $70,419. That was the fifth highest tally in Goodfellows history and represents the fourth consecutive year in which the campaign increased compared to the prior year.

In 2019, the total donated was $68,535.

Donations can be made in several ways:

- Dropoff — Deliver your gift directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

- GWYL — Designate your gift to the Goodfellows during the Give Where You Live day of giving on Dec. 2;

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

- Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc