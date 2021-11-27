 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodfellows starts today in Kearney; counting on donors to help needy kids
0 Comments
top story

Goodfellows starts today in Kearney; counting on donors to help needy kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Goodfellows 2021

Goodfellows counting on donors to help needy kidsoney donated to the Goodfellows will help to make Christmas brighter for needy kids in Kearney and the Buffalo County area.

The 2021 Goodfellows drive follows one of the organization’s most successful fundraising campaigns — and it happened at a time when the COVID pandemic caused many people to remain cautious to avoid possible exposure to the virus.

The 2020 drive concluded with a total of $70,419. That was the fifth highest tally in Goodfellows history and represents the fourth consecutive year in which the campaign increased compared to the prior year.

In 2019, the total donated was $68,535.

Donations can be made in several ways:

- Dropoff — Deliver your gift directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

- GWYL — Designate your gift to the Goodfellows during the Give Where You Live day of giving on Dec. 2;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

- Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

- Business Drive: Have your donation ready when a Goodfellows volunteer drops by on Dec. 10.

Key dates on the 2021 Goodfellows calendar include:

Dec. 2: Give Where You Live

Dec. 10: 1 p.m. Business drive

Dec. 19: 1 p.m. Gift wrapping at fairgrounds

Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Gift delivery begins at fairgrounds

The 2021 Goodfellows drive begins with a carryover of $3,244 from 2020. The money represents gifts that arrived late or that were made as the result or memorials or other gestures to help needy kids.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News