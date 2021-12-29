Goodfellows of Buffalo County tally climbs to $73,297

KEARNEY — Today’s Goodfellows tally stands at $73,297, which makes the 2021 drive the fifth largest in the 80-year history of the organization.

That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows helped brighten Christmas for about 1,300 children who received toys and treats on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.

The 2021 drive will conclude on Friday.

Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Today’s donations total $2,725. Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.

Today’s donors are: