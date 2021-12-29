 Skip to main content
Goodfellows of Buffalo County tally climbs to $73,297
top story

Goodfellows 2021

KEARNEY — Today’s Goodfellows tally stands at $73,297, which makes the 2021 drive the fifth largest in the 80-year history of the organization.

That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows helped brighten Christmas for about 1,300 children who received toys and treats on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.

The 2021 drive will conclude on Friday.

Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Today’s donations total $2,725. Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.

Today’s donors are:

Bill O’Meara, $300; Employees of Parker Hannifin, $60; James and Kathleen McKenzie, $200; Cope Ag Services, Inc., $100; Brad and Linda Fisher. $50; Frank Robinson, $50; Larry and Joan Swanson, $100; Maya, Kyndall and Quinn Rahmann, $100; Michael Walcott, $100; Robert Hinkle, $100; Ronald and Devvie Dobesh, $100; Bruce and Leanne Elder, $100; Scott and Michele Howe, $100.

Polly Luther, $500; Carson and Jenna Watt, $25; Gutter Gals Bowling Team, $40; Jim and Sharon Liljehorn, $50; Vicki Jo Mansfield, $200; Russell and Sandra Smith, $100; Kirk Harms $200; Earl May Seed & Nursery, $150.

Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows

Totals from recent campaigns include:

2021 — $73,297

2020 — $70,419

2019 — $68,535

2018 — $65,593

2017 — $64,654

2016 — $67,045

2015 — $73,920

2014 — $80,414

2013 — $75,317

2012 — $74,538

