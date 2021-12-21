Goodfellows of Buffalo County tally climbs to $66,596

KEARNEY — Today the Goodfellows drive received donations of $5,349 and the total now stands at $66,596. That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows will help the organization deliver toys and treats to about 1,300 needy children on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.

One important date remains on the 2021 Goodfellows calendar:

8 a.m. Saturday: Gift delivery beginning at fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome to assist with delivery.

Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:

Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;

Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc

Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.

Today’s individual donors are: