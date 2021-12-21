Goodfellows of Buffalo County tally climbs to $66,596

KEARNEY — Today the Goodfellows drive received donations of $5,349 and the total now stands at $66,596. That money and other gifts given to Goodfellows will help the organization deliver toys and treats to about 1,300 needy children on Christmas morning. Kids also will receive Goodfellows help year-round, including free milk, school supplies, warm clothing and other assistance.
One important date remains on the 2021 Goodfellows calendar:
8 a.m. Saturday: Gift delivery beginning at fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome to assist with delivery.
Donations to Goodfellows can be made in several ways:
Dropoff — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;
Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;
Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc
Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s individual donors are:
Cash-Wa Distributing Co., $1,000; Michael Haberlan, $100; employees of AseraCare, $70; Monica Epp, $20; anonymous, $20 in memory of Gary Hoos; Dennis Albrecht, $50; John Paul Peterson, $10; Neil and Donna Koster, 100; Kearney Eye Institute, $500; Jerry and Jeanne Hanson, $35; Jerry and Joyce Gloystein; $100; Linda Chramosta, $100 in memory of Gary and Rick Chramosta; Cirrus Tech Inc., $200; Family Practice Associates, $250.
Elaine Dobish, $25 in memory of George Dobish; Shirley Orcutt and family, $30 in memory of Frank and Eyelyn Vacha and Karen Vacha Blanton; Aunt Jo’s Maytag, $50; Serendipity Club, $100; Robert and Wanda Glanzer, $25; Roeder Land & Cattle Co., $250; Roger and DeDe Elsen, $100; Dick and Beverly Schumacher, $100; B and C Creations Inc., dba Action Log Homes, $25; Johnson Imperial Home Co., $200; Doris Becker, $100; Kearney Jeep Club, $560; Lyndsey Graves, $1,000; Lyndsey Graves, $61.90, Mathew Epp, $167.