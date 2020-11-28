 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodfellows kicks off; volunteers needed
top story

Goodfellows kicks off; volunteers needed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The 2020 Goodfellows drive begins today.

Donors will help provide gifts for needy children on Christmas. In addition to the gifts, money given to Goodfellows will provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

The 2019 Goodfellows drive resulted in donations of $68,535. That money helped to purchase gifts for 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.

Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the front doors of the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.

Here are key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Dec. 11 — Annual drive in business community

- Dec. 20 — Wrapping day, 1 p.m. at Buffalo County Fairgrounds

- Dec. 25 — Delivery day. Volunteers will take gifts to needy kids beginning at 8 a.m.

For many years volunteers conducted the drive in the business community on Saturdays; however, this year’s drive will be the afternoon of Dec. 11.

Organizers hope that scheduling the drive on a Friday will make it easier for businesses to donate. Brad Holbrook is the drive chairman and is seeking volunteers. He is available at 308-440-2287 for all the details.

Donations that were made after the 2019 drive are being used to launch the 2020 drive. They include:

Roeder Land and Cattle, $250; Ron Horst, $100; Town and Country employees, $406; Ralph and Carolyn Becker, $100; Robert and Wanda Glaszer, $50; Serendipity Club, $100; Kearney Volunteer Firefighters Auxiliary, $50; Kearney Police Department No Shave November, $495.

Goodfellows Donors

Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows, here are the totals from recent campaigns:

2019 - $68,535

2018 - $65,593

2017 - $64,654

2016 - $67,045

2015 - $73,920

2014 - $80,414

2013 - $75,317

2012 $74,538

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID
Local News

Amherst woman had no preexisting conditions but still fought COVID

  • Updated

McKenzie Kohler of Amherst has had a history of pneumonia, once being hospitalized with it, but she typically goes to the doctor for an antibiotic and does well. Her plan was to go to the doctor Friday morning, Nov. 6, to get tested for COVID-19. She saw a nurse practitioner at Kearney Clinic who tested her for the virus and believed she had bronchitis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News