Goodfellows kicks off today; volunteers needed

KEARNEY — The 2020 Goodfellows drive begins today.

Donors will help provide gifts for needy children on Christmas. In addition to the gifts, money given to Goodfellows will provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

The 2019 Goodfellows drive resulted in donations of $68,535. That money helped to purchase gifts for 1,200 needy children on Christmas morning.

Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the front doors of the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848.

Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.

Here are key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar:

- Dec. 11 — Annual drive in business community

- Dec. 20 — Wrapping day, 1 p.m. at Buffalo County Fairgrounds

- Dec. 25 — Delivery day. Volunteers will take gifts to needy kids beginning at 8 a.m.

For many years volunteers conducted the drive in the business community on Saturdays; however, this year’s drive will be the afternoon of Dec. 11.