Goodfellows' business drive is Friday, a key step in the process to bring needy kids Christmas gifts

KEARNEY — A key event on the Goodfellows calendar will take place Friday when volunteers solicit Kearney’s business community for donations that will put gifts in the hands of needy kids on Christmas Day.

The business drive is pivotal because it boosts momentum for the remainder of the campaign.

In 2019, businesses donated $19,335, and the drive concluded successfully with $68,535 in business and individual donations.

Friday’s drive is seeking volunteers to visit businesses and collect donations. Brad Holbrook is the drive chairman and is available at bradh@jacobsenorr.com for all the details.

For many years volunteers conducted the business community drive on Saturdays; however, this year’s drive will be Friday afternoon. Organizers hope that scheduling the drive on a Friday will make it easier for businesses to donate.

Here are key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar:

- Friday — annual drive in business community.

- Dec. 20 — wrapping day, 1 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.