Goodfellows' business drive is Friday, a key step in the process to bring needy kids Christmas gifts

KEARNEY — A key event on the Goodfellows calendar will take place Friday when volunteers solicit Kearney’s business community for donations that will put gifts in the hands of needy kids on Christmas Day.
The business drive is pivotal because it boosts momentum for the remainder of the campaign.
In 2019, businesses donated $19,335, and the drive concluded successfully with $68,535 in business and individual donations.
Friday’s drive is seeking volunteers to visit businesses and collect donations. Brad Holbrook is the drive chairman and is available at bradh@jacobsenorr.com for all the details.
For many years volunteers conducted the business community drive on Saturdays; however, this year’s drive will be Friday afternoon. Organizers hope that scheduling the drive on a Friday will make it easier for businesses to donate.
Here are key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar:
- Friday — annual drive in business community.
- Dec. 20 — wrapping day, 1 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.
- Dec. 25 — delivery day. Volunteers will take gifts to needy kids beginning at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds.
The 2020 Goodfellows drive stands at $4,151, thanks to today’s donations of $1,500.
The money will help provide Christmas gifts for 1,200 or more needy children. In addition to Christmas gifts, money given to Goodfellows will provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.
Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.
Today’s donations include:
Kurt and Beverly Peden, $50; Robert and Patricia Nordhues, $100; Dority Chiropractic Office, $100; Floyd and Patricia Butterfield, $100; Phillip and Mary Kommers, $100; Terry and Connie Keiss, $100; Dennis and Marsha Nelson, $200; Michael and Jodene Baldwin, $150; Robert and Eva Green, $100; Byron and Elaine Wiseman, $100; Ron and Mary Scott, $100; Cortney Mahony, $50; VFW Auxiliary 759, $100; David and Faffy Richardson; $100; and Myron Kouba, $50.
