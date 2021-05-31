 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Samaritan’s infant memorial service Sunday afternoon
0 comments
top story

Good Samaritan’s infant memorial service Sunday afternoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has scheduled a service commemorating the lives of babies stillborn, miscarried or who have died in infancy. The annual infant memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday will take place on the east side of Kearney Cemetery, 4400 Ave. I.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Parents, grandparents, friends and family suffering infant loss, recent or past, are invited. The Good Samaritan Pastoral Care and Family Birth Center staff, along with local clergy, will conduct this special interfaith remembrance.

In the case of inclement weather, the service will take place at Christ the King Chapel at Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.

For more information, contact the Good Samaritan Family Birth Center at 308-865-7137.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News