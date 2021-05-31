Good Samaritan’s infant memorial service Sunday afternoon

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has scheduled a service commemorating the lives of babies stillborn, miscarried or who have died in infancy. The annual infant memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday will take place on the east side of Kearney Cemetery, 4400 Ave. I.

Parents, grandparents, friends and family suffering infant loss, recent or past, are invited. The Good Samaritan Pastoral Care and Family Birth Center staff, along with local clergy, will conduct this special interfaith remembrance.

In the case of inclement weather, the service will take place at Christ the King Chapel at Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.

For more information, contact the Good Samaritan Family Birth Center at 308-865-7137.