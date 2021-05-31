Good Samaritan registered nurse understands the importance of meeting intensive care patients' physical needs

KEARNEY — While working with patients who need intensive care, Jennifer Zimmerman understands the importance of meeting their physical needs.
The registered nurse, who works at CHI Health Good Samaritan, sees something else as equally important.
“It helps me, as well as my coworkers, to know that the smallest of things make a big impact on people,” Zimmerman said. “That brings one particular patient to mind. We were only allowing visitors if patients were actually dying — and she was dying of COVID. Her family members called throughout the day. I think I took 10 phone calls for her. I would answer the phone and hold it up to her hear so she could hear their voices.”
Zimmerman tried to avoid listening to the conversations but she quickly learned how such a small gesture can make such a huge difference.
“It was just doing the simplest of things like answering the phone when I really should have been charting the patient,” Zimmerman said. “I learned to refocus my energy on doing the small stuff that meant a lot to the family.”
Originally from Golden, Colorado, Zimmerman studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and North Central State College in Ohio. She received her Master of Science degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. Her career began when she worked as an athletic trainer at Mississippi State University and Tulane University before working with Collegiate Campus Ministry. She also worked as an RN at a long-term care facility in Ohio.
After spending 16 years in the health care field, Zimmerman found that dealing with COVID-19 has challenged everyone.
“I think about our young nurses that have come aboard during the past year when all of this was happening,” she said. “I had seen death before but not so much death all at once. For our young nurses, that’s all they know; people were getting sick with COVID and not getting better. It took a toll on our souls because we invested weeks with these people and then they would end up dying.”
She established relationships with both her patients and their families.
“I took it more personally,” she said. “They weren’t just my patients, they were like family. And you’re fighting for them and they’re trying to fight, too.”
She acknowledges the success stories, as well, but it is the weight of losing patients that hurts the most.
“It wasn’t their own fault,” Zimmerman said. “It was a lot harder this past year to see so much death.”
When it comes to advice for people under her care, Zimmerman’s personality shines through: “Be patient and kind to yourself. It takes time to heal and recover.”
She calls the stresses of working in the health care field “just part of the deal.” At the end of the day, Zimmerman enjoys taking care of her patients, from meeting their basic needs to working with an individual with a complicated diagnosis. She also finds joy in “working in the trenches” with her coworkers.
In addition to her professionalism, her coworkers find her sense of humor refreshing and invigorating. Zimmerman often doodles pictures, sayings and names of nurses and staff on their “bunny suits” as a way to bring a ray of sunshine to patients and staff. Even on the darkest, busiest and most difficult days, she finds ways to make it great for her team. She works hard to make sure that everyone gets a chance to smile — and even laugh — during the shift.