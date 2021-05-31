Good Samaritan registered nurse understands the importance of meeting intensive care patients' physical needs

After spending 16 years in the health care field, Zimmerman found that dealing with COVID-19 has challenged everyone.

“I think about our young nurses that have come aboard during the past year when all of this was happening,” she said. “I had seen death before but not so much death all at once. For our young nurses, that’s all they know; people were getting sick with COVID and not getting better. It took a toll on our souls because we invested weeks with these people and then they would end up dying.”

She established relationships with both her patients and their families.

“I took it more personally,” she said. “They weren’t just my patients, they were like family. And you’re fighting for them and they’re trying to fight, too.”

She acknowledges the success stories, as well, but it is the weight of losing patients that hurts the most.

“It wasn’t their own fault,” Zimmerman said. “It was a lot harder this past year to see so much death.”

When it comes to advice for people under her care, Zimmerman’s personality shines through: “Be patient and kind to yourself. It takes time to heal and recover.”