Good Samaritan President Michael Schnieders will retire in February

KEARNEY — After more than 11 years in Kearney, and nearly 47 years in health care, CHI Health Good Samaritan President Michael Schnieders will retire Feb. 4, 2022.

The Iowa native took the helm of Good Samaritan in June 2010 after serving as president of Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y.

During his tenure at Good Sam, the facility has been recognized on the America’s Top 250 Hospitals list, with five-star honors from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Health Grades five-star awards. He was at the helm when a new surgical department, the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center and a new dining room were opened.

Schnieders worked to establish new relationships between the hospital and physicians, and introduced new ways to immerse leaders in the experiences of patients.

He identified important opportunities to further Good Samaritan’s mission while partnering with the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its Health Science Complex.

He has held board leadership positions with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Kearney Family YMCA, the Museum of Nebraska Art, Prairie Health Ventures and the American Heart Association’s Midwest Affiliate Board of Directors.